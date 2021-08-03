Vikings’ Jeff Gladney indicted for assaulting a woman

Getty Images

Vikings cornerback Jeff Gladney is facing serious legal charges in Texas.

Gladney was indicted by a grand jury in Dallas on a charge of assaulting a woman, according to Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press.

A woman accused Gladney of shoving her face and pulling her toward her phone as he attempted to force her to use her phone’s face ID feature so that he could see text messages on her phone. She also claims that Gladney punched and choked her.

The Vikings selected Gladney with the 31st overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft and he started 15 games as a rookie. Now his future in football is in doubt as he faces serious charges.