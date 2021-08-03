Vikings owner Mark Wilf “very concerned” about vaccine hesitancy on team

Getty Images

When Vikings rookie quarterback Kellen Mond tested positive for COVID-19, starter Kirk Cousins and backup Nate Stanley had to go into isolation because both had been in contact with Mond and neither is vaccinated. That has led to major concerns in Minnesota.

Vikings owner Mark Wilf admitted today that he’s concerned about the vaccine hesitancy on his team.

“Well, we’re very concerned. I think it’s safe to say our number one priority is the health and safety of our players, our coaches, our staff and ultimately the entire community,” Wilf said, via Courtney Cronin of ESPN. “From that standpoint, we really are encouraging people to take the vaccines, to get vaccinated. We’re proud of the fact we’ve partnered with the state of Minnesota to have our facility here used as a vaccination center here in the offseason. We just want everyone to follow the protocols. We’re trying to educate everyone in the organization, the team to make sure to get the vaccinations – of course, the Delta variant and all the other new permutations going on – we just want to make sure to preserve the health and safety. That’s the standpoint we come from as ownership and as an organization.”

Wilf is right to be concerned. The COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective, and most NFL players are vaccinated. But a few are allowing unfounded fears to prevent them from doing the right thing for their own health and the health of those around them.