Vikings owner Mark Wilf “very concerned” about vaccine hesitancy on team

Posted by Michael David Smith on August 3, 2021, 12:55 PM EDT
NFL: JUL 29 Minnesota Vikings Training Camp
Getty Images

When Vikings rookie quarterback Kellen Mond tested positive for COVID-19, starter Kirk Cousins and backup Nate Stanley had to go into isolation because both had been in contact with Mond and neither is vaccinated. That has led to major concerns in Minnesota.

Vikings owner Mark Wilf admitted today that he’s concerned about the vaccine hesitancy on his team.

“Well, we’re very concerned. I think it’s safe to say our number one priority is the health and safety of our players, our coaches, our staff and ultimately the entire community,” Wilf said, via Courtney Cronin of ESPN. “From that standpoint, we really are encouraging people to take the vaccines, to get vaccinated. We’re proud of the fact we’ve partnered with the state of Minnesota to have our facility here used as a vaccination center here in the offseason. We just want everyone to follow the protocols. We’re trying to educate everyone in the organization, the team to make sure to get the vaccinations – of course, the Delta variant and all the other new permutations going on – we just want to make sure to preserve the health and safety. That’s the standpoint we come from as ownership and as an organization.”

Wilf is right to be concerned. The COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective, and most NFL players are vaccinated. But a few are allowing unfounded fears to prevent them from doing the right thing for their own health and the health of those around them.

10 responses to “Vikings owner Mark Wilf “very concerned” about vaccine hesitancy on team

  1. Vaccinated vs. Unvaccinated doesn’t matter. Every individual is unequivocally responsible for their health and their health alone. No one is responsible for the health of any other individual.

  3. It is utterly disgusting that this franchise has not only a player still on the roster that is charged with felony domestic assault. But now they also have the worst COVID vaccination situation in the NFL. Nearly half of the roster is not vaccinated. This is by far the bottom of the barrel in the NFL for dealing with current vaccination protocols.

    This franchise is a stain on the shield.

  5. No one is responsible for the health of any other individual.
    —–
    You need to take a sociology class. Being responsible for others is literally the main reason we formed civilizations. You don’t wanna be responsible for others, go live in the woods, but if you want to function in modern day society, you’ll have to do things for the greater good once in awhile.

  6. Vaccinated vs. Unvaccinated doesn’t matter. Every individual is unequivocally responsible for their health and their health alone. No one is responsible for the health of any other individual.
    ——————————————–
    Except that’s not how it works for many things, from food regulations to OSHA to oh, yeah, a global pandemic.

  7. It’d be helpful to know just how far behind the rest of the league the Vikings are. The NFL keeps telling us how many teams are at 90%, etc but they never say where the bottom is. Like are the worst teams still below 50%? Or are they just marginally behind and maybe at 75%? It’d make a big difference to know those numbers.

  8. Tyson Foods just announced all employees need to be vaccinated, good for them. The unvaccinated are ruining the US Economy and preventing the country as a whole from opening up again. Why anyone would want to put children and health care workers, as well as their own family and fellow employees is mind boggling…meanwhile, as mentioned, ruining their country’s economy. Wilfs, please learn something from Tyson Foods and the majority of corporations.

  10. Strange thing is that Cousins once said he would have pursued a career as a neurosurgeon if football didn’t work out. Pretty sure in that field, he would be required to take the vaccine.

