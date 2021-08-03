Washington activates Matt Ioannidis, Chris Miller from COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Washington Football Team has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the NFL, so it’s no surprise that they have a number of players on the COVID-19 reserve list.

The team did get some good news Tuesday, with three players activated from the list.

Defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis and cornerback Chris Miller have cleared protocols, allowing them to return to practice. Both players went on the list July 29.

Earlier in the day, the team activated offensive tackle Cornelius Lucas from the COVID-19 reserve list. He went on the list July 27.

The team has four players left on the COVID-19 reserve list — defensive tackle Daron Payne, receiver Curtis Samuel, right guard Brandon Scherff and offensive tackle David Sharpe.

Washington also activated Deshazor Everett from the non-football illness list after he passed his physical.

“Deshazor isn’t just a good safety; he’s a heck of a special teams player,” Washington coach Ron Rivera said Tuesday. “So, it was good to have him out there. He brought energy and that’s what he does for us. He plays at a high tempo and you see other guys pick up on that as well, so it was good to have Deshazor back.”