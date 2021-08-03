X-rays of Matthew Stafford’s right thumb were negative

Getty Images

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford hit his right thumb on a helmet while throwing a pass during Monday’s practice, but he appears to have avoided a serious injury.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that X-rays on the thumb were negative. Stafford’s thumb is swollen and he is expected to miss some practice days, but there should not be an extended absence from the lineup.

John Wolford, Bryce Perkins, and Devlin Hodges are the other quarterbacks on the Rams roster and will handle the work at practice until Stafford is able to return.

That’s not a group that the Rams would like to be counting on once the calendar flips to September, so the hope will be that the news about Stafford’s health continues to be positive.