49ers sign Joshua Perkins

Getty Images

The 49ers made a few roster moves on Wednesday, adding some depth to their tight ends room.

San Francisco has signed tight end Joshua Perkins and announced the previously reported signing of cornerback B.W. Webb.

Perkins did not appear in a game in 2020 after going on injured reserve with the Eagles during last year’s training camp. He spent the last three seasons with Philadelphia, appearing in 14 games for the club in 2018 and 2019. He caught 14 passes for 154 yards with one touchdown.

Perkins began his career with the Falcons, signing with the team as an undrafted free agent in 2016. He appeared in eight games for the club in 2016, recording three receptions for 42 yards with one touchdown.

As corresponding roster moves, the 49ers waived tight end Josh Pederson and waived cornerback Tim Harris Jr. with an injury designation.

A sixth-round pick in 2019, Harris appeared ini a pair of games for the 49ers last season. Pederson signed with San Francisco as an undrafted free agent in May.