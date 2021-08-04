Aaron Rodgers apparently won’t be the next Jeopardy! host

Jeopardy Productions, Inc.

Packers fans have plenty to worry about when it comes to the future of quarterback Aaron Rodgers. It looks like they now have one less thing to worry about.

Via Cynthia Littleton of Variety.com, Jeopardy! executive producer Mike Richards is in “advanced negotiations” to become the next permanent host of the show.

It’s not done yet, and like any other deal of this nature it won’t be done until it’s done.

A Sony Pictures spokesman told Littleton that discussions are ongoing with several potential candidates to replace Alex Trebek, who died last year at the age of 80, after hosting the show for 36 years.

Rodgers guest-hosted the show for two weeks in April, and he has made no secret of his interest in becoming the permanent host.

After months of speculation about his football future, Rodgers showed up for training camp. He’s all in for 2021; after that, who knows?