Bears signing Alec Ogletree

Veteran linebacker Alec Ogletree has been out of the NFL since last October, but he’s found a place to compete for a roster spot for the 2021 season.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Ogletree is signing with the Bears. No terms of the deal were announced.

Ogletree appeared in two games for the Jets early last season and recorded three tackles before being released on October 10. He spent the previous two seasons with MetLife Stadium’s other team and had 173 tackles, two sacks, six interceptions, and two interception returns for touchdowns while starting 26 games for the Giants.

Ogletree’s first five seasons came with the Rams and he’ll join Roquan Smith and Danny Trevathan as inside linebackers in Chicago.