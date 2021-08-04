Bills signing Caleb Benenoch

Getty Images

Buffalo is adding an offensive lineman who has some experience in the AFC East.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the Bills are signing Caleb Benenoch.

Benenoch spent last season on the Patriots practice squad for his second stint with the team. He previously was with the club for a few weeks in 2019. He didn’t appear in a game for New England in 2020.

Benenoch’s regular-season playing experience has all come with the Buccaneers. He began his career with Tampa Bay as a fifth-round pick in 2016. He started the 2018 season at right guard, but then was released at the start of the 2019 season.

In addition to the Patriots, he spent time with the Panthers, Cowboys, and Lions in 2019.

Overall, Benenoch has appeared in 35 career games with 22 starts.