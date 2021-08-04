Calvin Ridley: Our receivers can do it all

Getty Images

Julio Jones is in training camp with the Titans, which means there’s a different look for the Falcons receiving corps this season.

Calvin Ridley is now the No. 1 wideout and other players like Russell Gage, Christian Blake, and Olamide Zaccheaus have also been bumped up the depth chart after June’s trade. There’s also first-round pick Kyle Pitts and Hayden Hurst at tight end to flesh out the receiving options in Atlanta.

On Tuesday, Ridley said he’s “more than ready” to fill Jones’ role after trying it on while Jones was injured last season. Ridley also feels the group as a whole can handle anything the Falcons might ask of them.

“We have a ton of speed in there, a ton of guys who can make plays, and I’m excited for the football world to see the guys we have, too,” Ridley said, via McClain Baxley of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “We’re real wide receivers. We have skills. We can pretty much do anything big and small receivers can do. We can beat press, we can play zone football, we can go up and get the ball and we can catch and run. We can do it all.”

Ridley showed he was capable of filling the top spot in the receiving corps last season. If he’s right about the capabilities of the entire group, the Falcons should be able to thrive through the air this fall.