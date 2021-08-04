Corey Linsley working to build rapport with Justin Herbert with Chargers

Getty Images

After seven seasons with the Green Bay Packers, center Corey Linsley is working to get up to speed with a new offense and new quarterback with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Linsley signed with the Chargers in March after spending his first seven years snapping to Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay. Now Linsley is working to settle in with second-year quarterback Justin Herbert and build confidence across the offensive line before their opener with the Washington Football Team next month.

“In terms of the operation, you know, the communication and making calls and stuff, we’ve had time to talk about it now, where we’ve done live reps against the defense,” Linsley said, via Fernando Ramirez of Charger Report. “We go into the walkthrough, we take a little bit of time and say, ‘Hey, what do you feel like this?’ ‘Do you feel like this has been beneficial or that’s been beneficial?’ It’s been good. I feel like those have all been productive.”

Linsley is coming off a season with the Packers where he was named a first-team All-Pro selection. The former fifth-round pick out of Ohio State has become one of the league’s most consistent centers as a part of an offensive line with the Packers that has generally been one of the league’s best units.

Linsley will now try to replicate that performance as part of a new group in Los Angeles. It will take some time to build the type of chemistry Linsley had with his line mates and Rodgers in Green Bay, but he’s hoping they’re able to get to the point where the communication and chemistry become second nature.

“Being able to communicate with your teammates like that and with Justin, I feel like that part of it has really made me more comfortable, as a player, to know that we can do that,” Linsley said.