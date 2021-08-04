DeMarcus Lawrence feels like he’s in a “good spot” in return from back surgery

Getty Images

DeMarcus Lawrence is off of the physically unable to perform list but not yet practicing with the team. The Cowboys pass rusher will continue working his back from offseason back surgery as his team plays in the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday.

“It’s up to the trainers and the doctors,” Lawrence said of when he will practice, via Todd Archer of ESPN. “I feel like they got a good game plan to work me back in and whatever they need from me I’m willing and I’m there.”

Lawrence had offseason back surgery to help relieve the pain running down his legs last season. It was the third surgery on his back in six years.

“It’s different this time, because it’s not a bulging disc. It’s just a herniation,” Lawrence said of the differences between the first two surgeries and the most recent. “You’ve got to clean the herniation out, sew it back up and you’re good to go. Especially eight years in the league and understanding the game, it’s all about working smart, not working hard and dumb. Being able to get my feet back underneath me and work myself back underneath me and work myself back in with the boys, I feel like I’m in a good spot.”

Lawrence played all 16 games last season, making 6.5 sacks. His last double-digit sack season came in 2018 when he made his second and most recent Pro Bowl.

Lawrence said he played at 245 pounds the past four seasons and is listed at 254 pounds now. But he is leaner than he was.

“To take stress off the back,” Lawrence said. “My doctor was telling me sometimes even if you’re 260 that could be still too much weight on your back. So try to lean up, eat good and put muscle back on me.”