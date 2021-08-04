Derek Carr: Nobody on Raiders has treated Carl Nassib any differently

Getty Images

Raiders defensive lineman Carl Nassib announced in June that he is gay. That makes him the NFL’s only openly gay player.

Nassib received support from others around the NFL immediately after his video, but everyone was watching to see the reception he would receive within the team once training camp started.

It’s been all positive so far, according to Raiders quarterback Derek Carr.

“Yeah, like I said, whether you agree or disagree with someone, like we talk about all the time, in this country if you disagree with someone you automatically hate them. I’m like, ‘That couldn’t be further from the truth.’ I know a lot of people that disagree with me, or I disagree with them, and they are some of my best friends,” Carr said, via Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “When he came in, I just like to watch, and not one person from my point of view has treated him any different. He may have a different story, but I don’t know what his story is. But from my point of view, his locker is just a few down from mine, and I want to make sure that he knows that we just want him to play as hard as he can so we can win a Super Bowl.

“Like that’s what we’re here to do, whether someone agrees or disagrees with what he does off the field, that’s everybody’s opinion and leave it like that. But we’re still a family when we come in this building. We better treat him like such, and so from my point of view, it’s been good. But I don’t know if Carl would say the same. I don’t know. From what I’ve seen, it’s been good.”