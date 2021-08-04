Devin McCourty: Pats D benefits from facing two QBs in practice

Posted by Josh Alper on August 4, 2021, 7:10 AM EDT
New England Patriots Practice
The Patriots are using both Cam Newton and Mac Jones as quarterbacks with their first-team offense during training camp in hopes of finding the right person to take their offense to a higher level in 2021.

It will be some time before we know if that happens, but safety Devin McCourty thinks the competition this summer will benefit the team on the other side of the ball. Newton and Jones play the position in different ways, which is something that McCourty said the team will see from week-to-week in the regular season and he thinks they’ll be better prepared for those contests as a result.

“With quarterback you don’t always get that in a training camp to have two guys that have pretty different styles. But it’s great work for us as a defense because, obviously you have to play to those styles,” McCourty said, via Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald. “But it builds the communication. Whatever calls, whatever things that we like against one guy, you might not like against the other guy. So, we have to pay attention, no matter who is in the game of communicating that and getting to right call. So that’s been a challenge. It’s something that we’re trying to stay on top of.”

The defense will get its first chance to face quarterbacks from another team next week, although there figure to be more eyes on how Newton and Jones fare in any of their preseason action.

7 responses to “Devin McCourty: Pats D benefits from facing two QBs in practice

  2. Seems to be sound logic to me & if it helps both QB’s get better in the process then it sounds like a great training camp experience for all involved…..the more reps Mac gets facing the Patriots D the better being a rookie & all, & if it pushes Cam to make faster defensive reads, quicker decisions so he’s also improving as well that’s a bonus too….

  4. Patriots will be a much improved team this year on both sides of the ball. Adding Barmore, Judon, Hightower and Van Noy will revive an anemic pass rush.

  5. Mac’s the future but I’m not (yet) buying a real competition for 2021. Cam won’t lose his spot in training, it’ll need game failures. Doesn’t hurt to keep Cam on his toes and injury/illness can happen, but I feel this is more about whether Mac’s the game-ready backup. After all, like before (and especially with Covid), Hoyer could want the chance to be a fill-in starter at Colts or elsewhere – and BB will respect that 101%.

  6. I’m just glad Mike Vrabel and Rob Ninkovich gave Mac Jones thier blessing to wear their #50 jersey.

  7. Patriots defense will terrorize teams in 2021. You heard it here first. They are loaded with talent athleticism versatility and depth. Belichick is a defensive genius and will get the most out of roster on defense. Look out opposing QBs. You are dead.

