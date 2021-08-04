Frank Reich: Quenton Nelson’s surgery did not reveal any additional damage

Getty Images

Tuesday was the second consecutive day a Colts player underwent foot surgery with a 5-12 week recovery timetable.

Now on Wednesday, head coach Frank Reich told reporters for a second consecutive day that the operation was a success.

According to Reich, left guard Quenton Nelson‘s foot surgery went “as well as could be expected.”

“No additional damage found,” Reich said, via Zak Keefer of TheAthletic.com.

Nelson posted to Instagram on Wednesday morning that he plans on being back on the lowest end of the timetable, saying he has five weeks to get ready for Week One. Reich noted that Nelson has a plan to get back on the field as soon as possible.

“He’s got an intensity about him — I can assure you that intensity hasn’t changed one bit,” Reich said.

Quarterback Carson Wentz had the same foot surgery earlier in the week. Reich said on Tuesday that Wentz’s operation also did not reveal any additional structural damage.