Greg Roman: We’ve got enough time to get Lamar Jackson up to speed

Getty Images

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh has found some silver linings to Lamar Jackson‘s absence from practice at training camp when it comes to getting backups ready to play, but the hope in Baltimore is that they won’t be needing Trace McSorley or Tyler Huntley on the field come the regular season.

Getting Jackson totally up to speed once he’s back from the COVID-19 reserve list will help make that a reality and the expectation is that they’ll be able to get that process going in a few days. On Wednesday, offensive coordinator Greg Roman said he thinks that leaves the team with enough runway for that to happen.

“The first game’s not until September,” Roman said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com. “We got some time, and I think we’ve got enough time. Big thing is getting him healthy and making sure he’s in a good place.”

Roman said “the train’s down the road” when it comes to the work they’ve done installing the offense without Jackson and that they won’t slow things up once Jackson gets on the field, so it may not be a bad thing that hitting the ground running is something Jackson’s done well during his career.