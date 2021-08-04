Jagaurs undecided on how much Trevor Lawrence will play in preseason

Getty Images

The Jaguars have nine days to go before their first preseason game, so Urban Meyer said the team has yet to decide how much Trevor Lawrence will play.

Meyer said he will make the decision with input from offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell and passing game coordinator Brian Schottenheimer.

“There’s a reason why I hired Bevell and Schottenheimer; they’re veteran quarterback coaches at this level,” Meyer said Wednesday, via NFL Media. “[They’re] also veteran quarterback coaches with [experience coaching] young players [at the position]. So, we have not had that dialogue yet. It’s all about, today was about red zone. That will come at the appropriate time, but I’m going to lean heavily on those guys.”

The Jaguars made Lawrence the No. 1 overall choice in April, and the Clemson product has had his ups and downs in training camp thus far.