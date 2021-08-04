Joe Looney retires, days after signing with Giants

Getty Images

On Saturday the Giants signed veteran center Joe Looney, and he appeared to be fitting in right away, getting plenty of work on the second-team offensive line. But now Looney is done.

Jordan Raanan of ESPN reports that Looney is retiring.

Looney, who will turn 31 this month, had spent the last five years in Dallas and played for Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett in Dallas, so he was a natural fit. But now he’s decided to move on.

A 2012 fourth-round pick of the 49ers, Looney spent three years in San Francisco, one in Tennessee and five in Dallas in his nine-year NFL career.