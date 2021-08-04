Lions cut Reggie Gilbert

Getty Images

The Lions announced they cut linebacker Reggie Gilbert on Wednesday.

The team signed him June 7.

Gilbert signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent in 2016 and spent his rookie season on the practice squad. He appeared in 18 games over the next two seasons and moved on to play 11 games with the Titans in 2019.

The Titans waived him last summer, and Gilbert spent time with the Cardinals and Jaguars without playing any games.

Gilbert has 62 tackles, 4.5 sacks, and a fumble recovery in his career.