Logan Ryan says he and Evan Engram are “great” after hit that set off Giants practice brawl

Giants defensive back Logan Ryan leveled tight end Evan Engram in practice yesterday, leading to a team-wide brawl that had head coach Joe Judge furious. But Ryan said he and Engram were over it as soon as practice ended.

Ryan said after practice that he went up to Engram in the team facility afterward with a friendly, “What do you want to eat for lunch?”

“We’re great, man,” Ryan said, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY. “It’s football. It’s a physical sport. If you’re not tough or chippy I don’t know if you can play this game. Me, Evan, we’re locker buddies. We’ll be fine. This is a football team. Practice gets physical and chippy, but everything gets left between the lines.”

Ryan said he and his teammates are tired of losing and that he thinks it’s a positive that there was so much passion on the practice field.

“There’s going to be some chippiness. There’s going to be some griminess. But we’re leaving it within the lines,” Ryan said. “And I’ll take a team like that. I’ll take a team like that every single day.”

Judge didn’t like it, but Ryan thinks the Giants are playing a brand of football that Giants fans will like.