Mike Zimmer expects Kirk Cousins back at practice on Thursday

The Vikings had to add a couple of quarterbacks to the roster this week because three players at the position were on the COVID-19 list, but that need should be less acute on Thursday.

Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer said on Wednesday, via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press, that he expects Kirk Cousins will be back on the practice field. Cousins, Kellen Mond and Nate Stanley have been out since late last week after Mond tested positive and the other two were deemed to be high-risk close contacts.

Stanley is also due back on Thursday and Zimmer shrugged when asked about when Mond would be back. Mond is not vaccinated, so he’ll be out for at least 10 days.

Zimmer has been outspoken this week about his frustrations with unvaccinated players — Cousins and Stanley are also in that group — but said on Wednesday that he won’t be discussing the topic anymore.