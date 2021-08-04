NFL says all-22 film to return to Game Pass by start of regular season

Getty Images

The all-22 film feature has disappeared from the NFL’s excellent Game Pass feature. The NFL says it will eventually return.

According to the league, the goal is to return the all-22 film to Game Pass service by the start of the regular season.

The technical interface to Game Pass has changed, and it could be a technical issue associated with the transition. Whatever the reason, the all-22 film will be back in time to watch the film from the 272 regular-season games to be played in 2021.

Game Pass also allows for all game broadcasts to be rewatched on-demand, along with a shortened version that consists of one snap after another. Preseason games also can be seen via Game Pass.