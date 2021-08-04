Packers sign Josh Avery

Getty Images

The Packers added a new defensive lineman to the roster on Wednesday.

The team announced the signing of Josh Avery. There was no corresponding move needed to create space for Avery in Green Bay.

Avery went undrafted out of Southeast Missouri State last year and signed with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent. He did not make the team and went on to play in The Spring League earlier this year.

Avery had 41 tackles, seven tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks in two college seasons.

The Packers had eight players listed as defensive linemen on their roster before signing Avery, although Kingsley Keke is currently on the non-football injury list.