Quenton Nelson: I have 5 weeks to do everything I can to be ready to go Week 1

Getty Images

Colts quarterback Carson Wentz and offensive lineman Quenton Nelson both found out this week that they’ll need foot surgery that will require 5-12 weeks to recover. There’s been no word yet on where in that range Wentz’s recovery time will fall, but Nelson seems to have no doubt that he’ll be good to go in five weeks.

Nelson wrote on Instagram that he’s getting used to rehabbing from surgeries, and he believes he’ll do it again and be on the field when the season starts in just over five weeks.

“3rd surgery of the offseason in the books, no time for pity,” Nelson wrote. “F — k that. Truth is, I’m thankful, thankful the early part of the time table says 5 weeks. That gives me 5 weeks to do everything I can physically and mentally to be ready to go Week 1 to smash these goals.”

Although Wentz has always been injury-prone, Nelson has never missed a start in his NFL career, and he doesn’t plan to this year either.