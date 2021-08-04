Rams activate Tutu Atwell off COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Rams are getting one of their fastest receivers back at practice.

Los Angeles announced on Wednesday that the team has activated second-round rookie Tutu Atwell off the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Atwell has been on the list since July 26, which means he has been out for every full-squad training camp practice. The Louisville product told reporters when he checked in at training camp that he weighed 155 pounds and that the Rams have discussed adding weight with him.

“He’s been sitting around his hotel room for 10 days. Be interested in how much he weighs right now,” head coach Sean McVay said recently, via Kevin Modesti of the Southern California News Group.

Atwell was the 57th pick of this year’s draft. He caught 139 passes for 2,303 yards with 20 in three seasons at Louisville.