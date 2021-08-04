Ravens sign Michael Dereus, waive Chauncey Rivers

Getty Images

Baltimore has added some depth at wide receiver.

The Ravens announced on Wednesday morning that they’ve signed Michael Dereus.

As Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com pointed out, Baltimore needed to add at the position because Marquise Brown and Miles Boykin are both dealing with hamstring injuries. First-round pick Rashod Bateman has also been sidelined by some muscle tightness.

Dereus spent time with the Ravens last year, signing with the club as an undrafted free agent out of Georgetown. But he did not make the 53-man roster.

As a corresponding roster move, the Ravens waived defensive end Chauncey Rivers. Rivers spent last season on Baltimore’s practice squad after signing with the team as an undrafted free agent out of Mississippi State. He appeared in one game, playing 15 defensive snaps.