Two more Raiders front-office executives exit the team

Getty Images

What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas. But apparently only for a year.

Two more front-office executives have left the Raiders, increasing the recent total to four.

Joining team president Marc Badain and V.P. of strategy and business development Brandon Doll as former Raiders employees are CEO Ed Villanueva and controller Araxie Grant, via the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Coupled with multiple abrupt player retirements, it’s a strange time for a franchise that is struggling to become relevant in a top heavy AFC.

No reasons have been given for any of the departures, which come at a time when the organization should be doing victory laps over the swanky new stadium and the revenue streams that come from it, not accepting (or perhaps forcing) resignations.