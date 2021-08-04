Tyler Boyd: Joe Burrow looks good but is still “iffy on his knee”

Getty Images

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has been cleared to practice after suffering having his rookie season ended by a torn ACL last year, but he may not be 100 percent.

Amid reports that Burrow hasn’t looked like himself in training camp, Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd suggested today that Burrow might not be completely confident that he can do everything.

“I think he looks good. Just watching him move around in the pocket, his pocket presence seems great. I think he’s kind of a little iffy on his knee, but it’s kind of hard to tell. I feel like he’s ready to go, but I also think he doesn’t want to do too much,” Boyd said.

Boyd caught 79 passes for 841 yards last season, but his production declined significantly late in the year when Burrow was lost for the season. Boyd would love to see Burrow return to 100 percent this year.