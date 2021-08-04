Washington bans Native American headdresses and face paint at FedEx Field

Getty Images

The Washington Football Team is prohibiting Native American headdresses and face paint at FedEx Field this season, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

The team issued its 2021 stadium policies and protocols Wednesday.

The Washington Football Team announced in the spring that it was opening the stadium to full capacity after a total attendance of 3,000 in eight home games last year because of the pandemic.

Since 2019, the last time the team had full capacity at its games, the Washington Football Team has undergone a name change. It is attempting to completely move away from Native American imagery as it rebrands.

The franchise will unveil its new name in 2022, and it already has ruled out Warriors.

“We will choose an identity that unequivocally departs from any use of or approximate linkage to Native American imagery,” team president Jason Wright said in July.