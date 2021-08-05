Bill Belichick calls quarterback competition “healthy”

Getty Images

Cam Newton is the Patriots’ starting quarterback until he’s not. At some point, first-round choice Mac Jones will supplant Newton.

Who knows when that will be.

Bill Belichick has said Newton is the team’s starter but then conceded Thursday it’s a healthy competition.

“Cam’s getting better every day. Mac is getting better every day. They are pushing each other,” Belihcick told Willie McGinest of NFL Media, via WEEI. “Competition makes us all better, so it’s been healthy and we’ll see how it goes.”

Jones has gotten more reps in team drills than Newton the past two days, according to Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal, but Newton is unconcerned.