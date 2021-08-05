Colts work out Ha Ha Clinton-Dix

Getty Images

Safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix didn’t play in 2020, but he hasn’t retired.

Clinton-Dix worked out for the Colts on Thursday, Field Yates of ESPN reports. He previously had tryouts with the Texans and Panthers this offseason.

The Cowboys cut him Sept. 4, and Clinton-Dix has remained on the market since.

The Packers made Clinton-Dix a first-round choice in 2014, and he earned Pro Bowl honors in 2016.

He appeared in 71 games with 65 starts and in 4 1/2 seasons in Green Bay, Clinton-Dix made 351 tackles, 14 interceptions and 25 pass breakups.

He also played games for Chicago and Washington.