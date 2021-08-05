Dak Prescott on his shoulder injury: We’re being cautious

Getty Images

Dak Prescott did not make the trip from Oxnard, California, to Canton for Thursday night’s Hall of Fame Game. He wouldn’t have played anyway, and staying at training camp allowed Prescott to rehab his shoulder.

Prescott left the practice field July 28 with a shoulder injury. That’s the last time he has thrown a pass, and the Cowboys have backed up the timeline for Prescott’s return.

That gave Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman pause.

“The Cowboys are downplaying it, but I think when your franchise quarterback is missing the amount of time he’s missing, I tend to think it’s probably a little bit more significant than what they have led on,” Aikman said on the Fox broadcast, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com.

The Cowboys’ current star quarterback joined the broadcast at halftime and maintained there is nothing to see here. Prescott said he’s “very confident” in his surgically repaired right ankle, and “now it’s just about getting the shoulder (injury) behind me.”

“We’re being cautious,” Prescott said on Fox. “We’re taking it day by day. Obviously, it’s five weeks before the season opener, so I’ve got a lot of time and I’m going to use that time to get myself ready for that game.”

The quarterback reportedly has a latissimus strain in his throwing shoulder.