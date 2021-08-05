DeMeco Ryans on Nick Bosa: Still day-to-day, making progress in knee rehab

Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa expressed his optimism last week that he is on pace to be ready for the start of the regular season after missing most of last year following a torn ACL.

“I looked at the schedule but I knew when it was an early injury, I for the most part would be ready to go for Week 1 and everything now is trending toward that,” Bosa said last week, via Cam Inman of the San Jose Mercury News. “I’m hoping to ramp it up toward that and give it all I’ve got Week 1.”

Bosa was given a day off from practice work on Wednesday with the 49ers. Defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans said they’re still going to manage Bosa’s workload as he returns to action.

“Bosa’s still just, you know, day-to-day taking a maintenance day and coming back, progressing,” Ryans said, via 49ersWebZone.com. “When it’s time for him to be back in he’ll be back out there.”

Bosa played in just two games last year as he injured his knee against the New York Jets in Week 2.

Bosa was the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2019, posting nine sacks, 25 total quarterback hits, 47 tackles, an interception and a forced fumble. He was one of many stars for the 49ers to miss significant time for the team in 2020.

“The main thing for Bosa is just him taking the time to make sure he has the confidence in his knee to go out there and perform at a high level. Once he gets, you know, the reps he needs, gets the confidence in his knee and he’ll be fine,” Ryans said.

The 49ers open the season on the road at the Detroit Lions on Sept. 12.