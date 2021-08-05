Deshaun Watson talks between Eagles and Texans are not “heating up”

Posted by Mike Florio on August 5, 2021, 7:47 AM EDT
Deshaun Watson continues to be a member of the Houston Texans. There’s a good chance that’s going to be the case for awhile.

Contrary to a report that trade talks between the Eagles and Texans regarding a potential Watson deal are “heating up,” a source with knowledge of the situation tells PFT that they are not.

The problem at this point is the looming possibility of prosecution. As previously mentioned, Watson’s camp believes that the evidence against him inevitably will be presented to a grand jury. If he’s indicted on felony charges, the NFL undoubtedly will place him on paid leave until the case is resolved. Until then, it’s possible he’ll be convicted and then incarcerated.

“Teams have to wait to make sure jail isn’t a possibility,” one source explained.

Although only a few of the women who have accused Watson of wrongdoing have alleged forcible sexual misconduct, it takes only one allegation to become an indictment and in turn a conviction. At this point, especially in light of the trade compensation the Texans expect, it’s not worth taking the risk until knowing more about when and if Watson will be available to play football.

7 responses to “Deshaun Watson talks between Eagles and Texans are not “heating up”

  1. Watson is toxic. No one should want him. 20 plus women cannot all be out to get Watson. He has obviously done something heinous here. The NFL finally has a chance to put football in its proper perspective here. Shame on the eagles for considering this.

  2. Thank God! The amount of rumored draft capital required to acquire a (sketchy) dude that will likely be sidelined for who knows how long (entirely possibly a full season minimum) would be a total waste compared to using those picks to rebuild the team with good young players. I know things somewhat unexpectedly worked out for the Eagles by giving Mike Vick a chance after his issues, but this isn’t the same.

  3. Not sure how talks with any team will be heating up when there are currently 20 plus people suing Watson in civil court, and 10 plus have filed criminal complaints. That the NFL has not put him on the exempt list shows how laughable the league’s policy is.

    This man is toxic until everything gets settled. Until then, unless the Texan cut him, he will be a Houston Texan.

  5. Watson can play football well. Howie doesn’t know what that is when he sees it… With that point in mind, it is easy to understand why the “Quarterback Factory” my not have interest.

  6. hahahaha, the “pundits” didn’t learn a damn thing from the Arron Rodger’s fiasco.

    While teams would have wanted Rodgers, GB wasn’t interested in trading him and held all the cards so it didn’t happen.

    Nobody (not even Houston) wants Watson because he is super toxic (PR wise), has a way overvalued contract and doesn’t really have a great record as a QB. Houston is holding a pair of 2s, Watson doesn’t even have a pair and NOBODY else is sitting at the table.

    Can we please talk about who looks good in camp and stop it with the inane rumors?

  7. Howie loves to wheel, deal, and tinker with the roster incessantly…”always looking to upgrade,” is his mantra.

    He loves roster moves almost more than he loves putting together a successful team, as we have seen of late.

    The idea that he’d be willing to give up a bounty of picks (and the control of the draft that comes with them), just to take on the inevitable headache and locker room troubles Watson will inevitably bring, pretty much says it all: the decline from 2017 to 2020 didn’t teach him a thing.

    Talent’s important, but it ain’t everything. And it doesn’t exist in a vacuum either, Howie.

    Keep the picks and give Hurts a chance.

