Deshaun Watson talks between Eagles and Texans are not “heating up”

Getty Images

Deshaun Watson continues to be a member of the Houston Texans. There’s a good chance that’s going to be the case for awhile.

Contrary to a report that trade talks between the Eagles and Texans regarding a potential Watson deal are “heating up,” a source with knowledge of the situation tells PFT that they are not.

The problem at this point is the looming possibility of prosecution. As previously mentioned, Watson’s camp believes that the evidence against him inevitably will be presented to a grand jury. If he’s indicted on felony charges, the NFL undoubtedly will place him on paid leave until the case is resolved. Until then, it’s possible he’ll be convicted and then incarcerated.

“Teams have to wait to make sure jail isn’t a possibility,” one source explained.

Although only a few of the women who have accused Watson of wrongdoing have alleged forcible sexual misconduct, it takes only one allegation to become an indictment and in turn a conviction. At this point, especially in light of the trade compensation the Texans expect, it’s not worth taking the risk until knowing more about when and if Watson will be available to play football.