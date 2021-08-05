Dolphins activate Cethan Carter, Adam Shaheen, Preston Williams off COVID list

Getty Images

The Dolphins announced they activated tight ends Cethan Carter and Adam Shaheen and receiver Preston Williams off the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday. The team cut tight ends Gabe Holmes, Sal Cannella and Kalif Jackson.

Carter and Shaheen went on the COVID-19 list on Aug. 1 after tight ends coach George Godsey tested positive for the virus last weekend. Williams went on the list Aug. 2.

Carter joined the Dolphins as an unrestricted free agent on March 18. He played 46 career games with five starts in four seasons with Cincinnati before leaving for the Dolphins.

Shaheen joined the Dolphins in a trade from Chicago on July 26, 2020. He played in all 16 games with five starts for Miami in 2020, totaling 12 receptions for 150 yards and three touchdowns.

Williams is working his way back from November foot surgery, so he remains on the physically unable to perform list.