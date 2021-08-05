Jake Kumerow is having a solid camp with the Bills

USA TODAY Sports

Maybe Aaron Rodgers should have asked the front office to trade for a different former Packers receiver.

Via Matt Parrino of nyup.com, Jake Kumerow is having a solid camp in Buffalo.

Kumerow is back with the Bills after leaving the practice squad for the Saints’ active roster last season. Coach Sean McDermott is happy about that.

“Just in the locker room, the vibe of the team, and so to have the chance to get him back here was a big opportunity for us,” McDermott said recently, via Parrino. “I think he’s off to a great start in camp.”

Parrino explains that Kumerow, now 29, has been the biggest playmaker at the receiver position, other than Stefon Diggs. On Thursday, with Emmanuel Sanders out due to a foot injury, Kumerow (as explained by Parrino) “looked like a superstar.” Along the way, he beat cornerback Tre'Davious White a couple of times in individual drills, and he made three catches in team drills.

Parrino suggests that Kumerow could even push promising second-year wideout Gabriel Davis for snaps, based on Kumerow’s current performance.

Or the Packers could just trade for Kumerow and be done with it.