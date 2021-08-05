Jason Garrett wants to be called “coach,” too (unless he’s kidding)

Getty Images

Deion Sanders isn’t the only football coach who wants to be called “coach” by people he doesn’t coach.

Via Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett corrected reporters who said to him, “Good to see you, Jason.”

“Good to see you, Coach,” Garrett said, “That’s how we do it around here.”

As told by Leonard, there’s no indication of joking or whatever. SNY has the video. Whether or not Garrett was kidding around arguably is in the eye of the beholder (or ear of the um behearer).

Jackson State coach Deion Sanders recently bristled at being called “Deion” and not “coach.” Again, it’s not clear whether Garrett was just joking. If he was, it wasn’t clear.

If he wasn’t, that’s not the kind of attitude that justifies repetitive clapping.