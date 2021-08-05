Jerod Mayo: I definitely have aspirations to be a head coach

Getty Images

Jerod Mayo has made a quick rise since moving from playing football for the Patriots to becoming part of their coaching staff.

Mayo was hired as the inside linebackers coach in New England in 2019 and became the team’s defensive playcaller during his first year on the job. He got his first head coaching interest from the Eagles before they hired Nick Sirianni this offseason.

On Wednesday, Mayo said he’s focused on his current job for the immediate future while making it clear that he wants a shot at the top job at some point.

“I definitely have aspirations to be a head coach,” Mayo said, via Chris Mason of MassLive.com. “But to your point, really focused on this team. And we have a great head coach here in New England. But that is the goal. That is the goal. I think I could do it — well, I should say I know I can do it. I’m just waiting for my chance to really come to fruition.”

Being one of Bill Belichick’s top lieutenants has been a stepping stone up the coaching ladder in the past. Should the Patriots put together a stronger season in 2021 with the defense playing a leading role, there’s no reason to think Mayo won’t be on several interview lists once the coaching carousel is spinning around the league next year.