Jimmy Graham: Justin Fields definitely reminds me of Russell Wilson

Tight end Jimmy Graham played with three pretty good quarterbacks before joining the Bears during the 2020 season.

He caught passes from Drew Brees in New Orleans, Russell Wilson in Seattle, and Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay, but things took a turn for the worse with Mitchell Trubisky and Nick Foles in Chicago last year. The Bears made changes at quarterback this offseason and Graham said Thursday he sees signs of one of his old teammates in first-round pick Justin Fields.

“You know, the ability to make plays while you’re running, I think he’s going to have — it’s been impressive to see him so young, so focused,” Graham said, via Adam Hoge of NBCSportsChicago.com. “And I can tell it definitely reminds me a lot of Russell Wilson.”

Wilson beat out Matt Flynn for the starting job his rookie year, but there’s no sign that Fields will do the same this summer. The Bears signed Andy Dalton before drafting Fields and have been adamant that he’s the starter. Graham said that the veteran has been “extremely impressive,” so it may be a while before anyone else draws further comparisons to Wilson.