Jordan Love prepared to start but insists it’s “very great” to have Aaron Rodgers back

Even though Aaron Rodgers kept in touch with Jordan Love when the veteran quarterback was skipping the offseason program, the second-year quarterback still prepared as if he was starting the season opener.

“The whole time I had to convince myself that I was going to be the starter,” Love said, via Bill Huber of SI.com. “That’s the only way you can look at that situation. I feel like if you don’t, you won’t be ready. That’s how I looked at it the whole way. In my head, he wasn’t coming back, I’ve got to get myself ready to be the starter.”

Rodgers has come back for a 17th season, his 14th as the starter, pushing Love back to the bench for a second season. Love knew Rodgers’ return was a possibility if not a probability.

Love found out for certain at the airport on his way back to Green Bay.

“It’s obviously very great to have Aaron back just on this team,” Love said. “Obviously, he’s a huge presence at the quarterback position and in the locker room, as well, and then as a leader on the team, so it’s great to have him back.”

Rodgers spent three years behind Brett Favre. Love will spend a second year behind Rodgers but all signs point to him taking over as the team’s starter in 2022.