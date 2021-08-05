Jordan Love “super excited” for first game action since 2020 Senior Bowl

Getty Images

A lot of things have happened in and around the Packers organization since the team decided to draft quarterback Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 draft, but Love taking snaps in a game are not on the list.

The preseason was wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic last year and Love never saw any action in the regular season, which means that he has not seen game action since he was in Mobile, Alabama for the Senior Bowl after leaving Utah State. That is set to change against the Texans next week and Love is fired up about getting back into the swing of things.

“I’m super excited for it,” Love said, via Matt Schneidman of TheAthletic.com. “The last time I played a game was the Senior Bowl coming out of college. Over a year and a half ago, I think. I’m super excited. This is the moment I’ve been preparing for even since last year. It’s almost like I’ve been training a year just for this first preseason game. I’m super excited to get out there and get back to playing ball.”

Love’s last game with ramifications on his team’s record came in December 2019 against Bowling Green. It’s not clear when the next one will come, but that shouldn’t make it any less enjoyable to knock the rust off a week from Saturday.