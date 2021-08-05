Josh Allen isn’t sweating his second contract

Getty Images

Bills quarterback Josh Allen is eligible for his second contract. He deserves one.

He has yet to get one, and Bills G.M. Brandon Beane has said there’s a deadline at some point this month that will result in the issue being kicked to 2022.

For Allen’s part, he’s not sweating the situation.

“If it does, great,” Allen told Adam Schein of SiriusXM Mad Dog Radio. “If it doesn’t, great. I’m trying to be the best that I can be for this team this year. We’ve got a goal set. Like I said, it’ll work itself out. . . . When it happens, it happens. I’m at peace with it.”

On one hand, he should be at peace with it, because the longer the Bills wait the more money he’ll make. Indeed, the Bills are playing with fire by not getting it done now. Once any team has a quarterback in whom it fully believes and that quarterback becomes eligible for a new contract, the longer the team waits to get it done, the more expensive it will be.

On the other hand, Allen carries the risk of injury — and the lesser risk of suddenly becoming ineffective.

Chances are, however, that Allen will continue to perform at a high level. Chances are that, whatever Allen would have gotten in 2021, he’ll get more in 2022.