Josh Allen isn’t sweating his second contract

Bills quarterback Josh Allen is eligible for his second contract. He deserves one.

He has yet to get one, and Bills G.M. Brandon Beane has said there’s a deadline at some point this month that will result in the issue being kicked to 2022.

For Allen’s part, he’s not sweating the situation.

If it does, great,” Allen told Adam Schein of SiriusXM Mad Dog Radio. “If it doesn’t, great. I’m trying to be the best that I can be for this team this year. We’ve got a goal set. Like I said, it’ll work itself out. . . . When it happens, it happens. I’m at peace with it.”

On one hand, he should be at peace with it, because the longer the Bills wait the more money he’ll make. Indeed, the Bills are playing with fire by not getting it done now. Once any team has a quarterback in whom it fully believes and that quarterback becomes eligible for a new contract, the longer the team waits to get it done, the more expensive it will be.

On the other hand, Allen carries the risk of injury — and the lesser risk of suddenly becoming ineffective.

Chances are, however, that Allen will continue to perform at a high level. Chances are that, whatever Allen would have gotten in 2021, he’ll get more in 2022.

  1. Pats stand in your way. The delusion they have thinking last year is the new norm in the AFCE is absolutely hilarious.

    They got outplayed in Buffalo last year when Newton lost the game.

  2. No reason to sweat it. A deal will get done. Josh Allen belongs in Buffalo.

  3. He’ll be playing out that contract in a brand new city too! Bye, bye Buffalo.

  4. Josh Allen improved a lot in 2021.
    If he continues to play that well then you ant to extend him.

    But look at Carson Wentz and Jarred Goof. They had excellent 3rd years and got extended and both contracts were disasters for their teams.

    If the Bills delay they will probably have to pay him more, but they will also have a better idea if Allen will continue to be good, or will he regress. Its better to overpay a good QB a few million, than to greatly overpay a so-so QB.

    The Bills are handling this the right way.

    If Allen is having a good 2021 they can extend him during the season.

    In addition to injury risk there is the risk of getting Covid which would hurt his 2021 performance. Both could lower his future salary.

  5. Josh Allen isn’t sweating an extension/new contract. Josh will get paid,he’s earned it. Buffalo Bills front office/coaching staff need to focus on getting Josh an elite/game changing tight end. Love Dawson Knox…he’s a solid TE,just doesn’t have that elite extra gear. Only thing Josh needs to work on is holding on to the football,an ungodly amount of fumbles the last 2-3 seasons. Not quite Daniel Jones level of fumbling,but real close.

  6. If Bills wait would it really cost more in the long run? If they got him on a guaranteed long & thus more “economical” contract now and his game continues to progress and the cap creeps up etc etc, he’ll soon want a raise. And if he regresses/stalls you’ll regret the mortgage. You might as well wait.

  9. Ah yes. Here it is. The weekly Allen/Mayfield/Jackson “…we’re not concerned about contract extensions..” article. Tonight’s boring HOF game can’t come soon enough.

  10. touchback6 says:
    August 5, 2021 at 2:17 pm
    Pats stand in your way. The delusion they have thinking last year is the new norm in the AFCE is absolutely hilarious.

    They got outplayed in Buffalo last year when Newton lost the game.

    ——————————
    LOL trust me when I say that no one in the NFL is remotely worried about the New England Patriots anymore..
    Pats fans however, do have the Brady years to look back on when they need a mid season “pick me up”….

  11. I’ve been told that Stidham will lead the Patriots to the Super Bowl this year on his way to the MVP. Anyone else hear this?

