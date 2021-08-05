K.J. Wright left Las Vegas without signing

Getty Images

Veteran linebacker K.J. Wright visited the Raiders today, but he hasn’t signed with the team.

Wright has completed his visit in Las Vegas and left without signing, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

After spending 10 years with the Seahawks, Wright hit free agency in March and hasn’t seemed to draw a lot of interest. Wright started all 16 games for the Seahawks last year, but at age 32, teams may think Wright’s best days are behind him.

Still, if Wright is willing to sign a team-friendly contract, he’ll likely find work somewhere. And Las Vegas would make sense, as Wright played some of his best years in Seattle under Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley.