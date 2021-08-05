K.J. Wright visiting Raiders

Getty Images

Free agent linebacker K.J. Wright‘s search for a job has taken him to Las Vegas.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Wright is meeting with the Raiders on Thursday.

The Raiders defense is not an unfamiliar one for Wright. Defensive coordinator Gus Bradley held the same job with the Seahawks when Wright broke into the NFL and he’s running a system that has some carryover from those days.

Wright has spent his entire career in Seattle and there’s been talk from both sides about being open to a return for the 2021 season, but nothing has come to fruition. If things go well in Las Vegas, the door could finally close on another year with the Seahawks.