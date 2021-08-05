Kadarius Toney denies that he’s behind, after missing time on the COVID list

USA TODAY Sports

Giants first-round rookie receiver Kadarius Toney has big expectations. He has missed time in camp, however, while spending time on the COVID reserve list.

He nevertheless disputes the idea that he has fallen behind.

“You said, ‘Am I behind?’” Toney said Thursday, via Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News. “No. I feel like I’m getting better every day, learning the playbook day by day more.”

Receivers coach Tyke Tolbert disputed that contention, but he praised Toney’s efforts to learn the offense.

“He’s a way’s behind everybody from a physical standpoint because of COVID, but he’s been very alert in meetings,” Tolbert said, via Leonard. “If I ask five questions in a meeting and three are directed toward him, he’s always gonna give the right answer. . . . He’s been studying away from the building. He’s just chomping at the bit to get out there. I can’t wait to get him out there [regularly] because he has a lot of talent.”

Indeed he does. And he’s ready to show what he can do, now that he’s officially back at practice.

“I mean, I want to contribute as quickly as I can this season, so that’s what it takes,” Toney said, via Leonard. “Talking to Coach Judge and the coaches, looking at the playbook every day and knowing what I’m gonna do and the impact I’m gonna have when I come back, [the quarantine] wasn’t that bad.”

Toney has a ton of potential, and the Giants will be counting on getting the most out of him, as soon as possible.