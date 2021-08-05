Kalen Ballage has lower body injury; Chase Claypool is fine

USA TODAY Sports

The No. 1 goal of any preseason game for any team is to avoid a big injury.

The Steelers had a scare with 10:18 remaining in the first half when receiver Chase Claypool remained on the ground after diving for and catching a 45-yard pass from Mason Rudolph. Coach Mike Tomlin said after the Steelers’ 16-3 victory over Dallas in the Hall of Fame Game that Claypool is OK.

Claypool caught three passes for 62 yards.

“It was good to see him make a play,” said Rudolph, who went 6-for-9 for 84 yards and lost a fumble.

The news wasn’t as good for Steelers running back Kalen Ballage.

Tomlin said Ballage has a lower body injury and the medical staff will evaluate Ballage once the team is back in Pittsburgh.

Ballage finished with five carries for 19 yards and a 4-yard touchdown run.

“He’s been playing well,” Tomlin said.