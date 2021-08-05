Matt Barkley signs with Titans

Getty Images

The Titans are adding a veteran backup behind Ryan Tannehill.

Matt Barkley, who spent the last three years with the Bills, announced on Twitter that he has signed with the Titans.

Barkley, who will turn 31 next month, has had a somewhat disappointing NFL career after starring at USC. In stops with the Eagles, Cardinals, Bears, 49ers, Cardinals again, Bengals and Bills, Barkley has started just seven games and thrown 11 touchdowns and 22 interceptions.

But in Tennessee Barkley will have a good chance of earning the No. 2 quarterback job, with Logan Woodside and DeShone Kizer the only other quarterbacks after Tannehill on the depth chart.