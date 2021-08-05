Nick Sirianni: There’s “no rush” to name Jalen Hurts the starter

Getty Images

Jalen Hurts is the best quarterback on the Eagles roster.

Hurts has been taking the first-team reps during training camp.

But Hurts is not Philadelphia’s starting quarterback — at least not yet.

Head coach Nick Sirianni has been careful not to actually call Hurts the Eagles’ QB1, first during the offseason program and now during training camp. Ostensibly this is because Philadelphia wants to make sure Hurts goes out and earns the job.

But Sirianni was still asked on Thursday why he’s been so hesitant to effectively call a spade a spade.

“There’s just no rush there on having to do that,” Sirianni said during his press conference. “We just want him to continue to impress, and show like he has. We’re just not there yet.”

With the start of the regular season still more than a month away, the Eagles don’t really have to be at that point yet. But unless something wildly dramatic happens, that is going to be Hurts’ job. Sirianni can wait or just outright say it, but the outcome is highly likely to be the same.