Pair of former college basketball players visit Seahawks as tight end prospects

Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks had two former college basketball players visit the team on Thursday as part of their free agent hosting.

Via Aaron Wilson of Sports Talk 790, the Seahawks had former Iowa State and Nebraska forward Michael Jacobson in for a workout and former North Carolina Central forward Jibri Blount in for a visit.

While Blount spent some time with the Miami Dolphins this offseason, this is a new path for Jacobson. Jacobson played professional basketball in Ukraine last year for Kiev-Basket.

Blount is the son of Hall of Fame cornerback Mel Blount. The Dolphins waived Blount with an injury settlement last week.

The Seahawks did open a roster spot by waiver wide receiver Darvin Kidsey on Thursday.