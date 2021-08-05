Panthers sign Brian Cole

Getty Images

Word on Thursday morning was that the Panthers were working out defensive backs and they have added one of them to the roster.

The Panthers announced the signing of safety Brian Cole on Thursday afternoon. He’s the second addition to the roster on Thursday as Carolina also struck a deal with running back Rod Smith.

Cole was a Vikings seventh-round pick last season, but did not make the team. He spent time on the Dolphins practice squad later in the year and was waived by Miami earlier this month.

Cole’s arrival comes with safety Lano Hill on the COVID-19 list and cornerback A.J. Bouye set to miss time with a soft tissue injury.