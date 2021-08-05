Peyton Manning honored Tom Brady is attending his Hall of Fame enshrinement

Getty Images

Tom Brady and Peyton Manning were rivals on the field, but each has a healthy respect for the other.

That’s why the Buccaneers quarterback will attend Manning’s enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this weekend.

“Got some old rivals,” Manning said on the Fox broadcast, via Mike Reiss of ESPN. “Tom Brady is coming in, sitting in my section. I’m not sure how my Colts teammates will handle that. But that means a lot that he’s taking the time.”

Brady is flying into Canton on his team’s off day from training camp.

Bucs head coach Bruce Arians, Manning’s first quarterbacks coach with the Colts, and assistant Clyde Christensen, who coached receivers (2002-08) and was offensive coordinator (2009-11) and quarterbacks coach (2012-15) for Indianapolis, and Tom Moore, the Bucs offensive consultant and longtime Colts offensive coordinator, also are attending the enshrinement in Canton.